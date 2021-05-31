Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $31.17 Million Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 65,893 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.04% of AtriCure worth $31,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $74.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $80.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

In other AtriCure news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $302,765.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $4,642,804. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

