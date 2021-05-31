Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $32.92 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129,146 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Exact Sciences worth $32,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after buying an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,419,000 after buying an additional 215,604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,668,000 after purchasing an additional 836,874 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,670,000 after purchasing an additional 872,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $110.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.29 and its 200-day moving average is $129.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $232,407.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $588,985.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,204 shares of company stock worth $6,472,706. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

