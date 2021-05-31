Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $36,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $407,141,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $145,076,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $291.34 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $70,642.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

