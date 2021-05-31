Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,788 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.61% of Innospec worth $40,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,905,000 after purchasing an additional 137,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Innospec by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,025,000 after acquiring an additional 235,863 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Innospec by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Innospec by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 806,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Innospec by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,432,000 after acquiring an additional 155,827 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,613.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $203,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,424.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $101.11 on Monday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.84.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.