Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,528 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 3.47% of OrthoPediatrics worth $33,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $56.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $172,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,909 shares of company stock valued at $740,901 in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

