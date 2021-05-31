Wasatch Advisors Inc. Makes New $32.20 Million Investment in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,035,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,200,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.34% of Nurix Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $82,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,604 shares in the company, valued at $657,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $414,800. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.