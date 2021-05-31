Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 137,163 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,163 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.18% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $25,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 138,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 62,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,323,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 109,215 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPC opened at $45.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

