Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 463,951 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,951 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Cactus worth $37,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cactus by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $125,598,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,236,216 shares in the company, valued at $129,416,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $381,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,661,399 shares of company stock valued at $234,269,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD opened at $35.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 2.42.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

