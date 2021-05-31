Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 55,792 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,031,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,792 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $29,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,642,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $38,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,741.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock worth $238,537 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.