Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,085,007 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,085,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,135,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.51% of C4 Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCC opened at $36.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.34.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $28,025.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,598 shares in the company, valued at $578,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

