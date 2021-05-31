Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 101,952 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 8.43% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $37,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 122,814 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLXN opened at $8.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLXN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

