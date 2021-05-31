Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 178.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008,606 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 3.40% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $39,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after buying an additional 655,792 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 572,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 134,722 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,209 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MX opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

