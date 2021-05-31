Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 154,620 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ebix worth $26,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,544,000 after purchasing an additional 212,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ebix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ebix by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ebix by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $847.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.71.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

