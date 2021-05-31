Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.48% of MasterCraft Boat worth $27,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $526.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.27.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. On average, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

