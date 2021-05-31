Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Minerals Technologies worth $26,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

