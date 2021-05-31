Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,534 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 8.32% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $27,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,686,000 after buying an additional 988,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 10.58.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FREQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

