Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 12,965 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Copart worth $35,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Copart by 672.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,878,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $129.01 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

