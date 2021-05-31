Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 19,652 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,652 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of TPI Composites worth $40,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPIC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 590,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,056.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 390,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $48.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.31 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $53,869.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,130.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,282 shares of company stock worth $11,580,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

