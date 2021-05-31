Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 203,774 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 203,774 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 3.36% of BioLife Solutions worth $40,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLFS. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $513,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $133,353.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,735.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,065 shares of company stock worth $8,003,830. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

BLFS opened at $33.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.43. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.