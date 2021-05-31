Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 4,885 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Lightspeed POS worth $33,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSPD. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $105,093,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 347.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 161,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 125,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $71.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

