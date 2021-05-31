Wasatch Advisors Inc. Takes $27.41 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 888,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,407,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.74% of Commercial Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

CMC stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

