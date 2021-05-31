Wasatch Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of Denali Therapeutics worth $27,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 276.49 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $108,906.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,917 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,323. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

