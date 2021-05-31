Wasatch Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,191,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 747,343 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.53% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $29,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

NASDAQ INO opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,881 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $169,822.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,616.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,219 shares of company stock worth $642,676. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

