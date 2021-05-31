Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WRE. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -102.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 683.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 70,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

