Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $23.29 million and $797,034.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00061611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.46 or 0.00308881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00193033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.25 or 0.00973997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00033662 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

