WAX Hits Market Capitalization of $238.03 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, WAX has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $238.03 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001881 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1,020.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00085589 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,732,002,981 coins and its circulating supply is 1,591,559,618 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

