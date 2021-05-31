WazirX (WRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $397.02 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 82.9% higher against the US dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $397.02 million and approximately $52.98 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

