Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the April 29th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMLLF opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Wealth Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.37. The company has a market cap of $80.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

