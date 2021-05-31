Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Webjet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Webjet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Webjet in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webjet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Webjet alerts:

Shares of WEBJF stock remained flat at $$3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. Webjet has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.