WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of WeCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WECMF remained flat at $$13.00 during trading hours on Monday. 144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487. WeCommerce has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

