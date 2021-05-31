Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 3.38%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 275.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,413.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

