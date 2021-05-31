Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Gap in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.51) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The Gap has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Gap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gap by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in The Gap in the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $6,504,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,623,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,350,006.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,018 shares of company stock worth $17,557,273. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.74%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

