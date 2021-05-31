Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $11.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WSM. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $169.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.18. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $194.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,701,000 after buying an additional 206,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.