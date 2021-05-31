Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Splunk (SPLK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2021 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

5/19/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $220.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/18/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/13/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Splunk had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $213.00.

4/27/2021 – Splunk was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $213.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/22/2021 – Splunk had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $121.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.75. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Splunk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

