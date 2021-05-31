Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for XPEL (XPEL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL):

5/26/2021 – XPEL had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $89.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – XPEL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

5/13/2021 – XPEL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

5/11/2021 – XPEL had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – XPEL had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $68.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – XPEL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $82.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 2.46.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $141,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,307,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,766 shares of company stock worth $6,541,216. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 119.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 81.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

