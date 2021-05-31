Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) in the last few weeks:

5/27/2021 – Virgin Galactic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

5/26/2021 – Virgin Galactic is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Virgin Galactic was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/24/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $18.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Virgin Galactic was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/19/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

5/11/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $20.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Virgin Galactic is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Virgin Galactic is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SPCE opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.38. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28.

Get Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc alerts:

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 21.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.