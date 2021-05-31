Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for argenx (ARGX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) recently:
- 5/18/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $321.00 to $324.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “
- 5/17/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “
- 5/16/2021 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating.
- 5/10/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “
- 5/10/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.
- 4/26/2021 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $321.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – argenx is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “
- 4/19/2021 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $321.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “
- 4/9/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “
NASDAQ ARGX traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,531. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.91. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $210.35 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.20.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.51 earnings per share for the current year.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for argenx SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.