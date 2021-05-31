Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after purchasing an additional 142,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $74.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.46. Welltower has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

