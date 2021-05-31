Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $20,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,329 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $42,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $100.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

