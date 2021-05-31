Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $0.71. Western Digital posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $11.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.

Shares of WDC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.23. 2,465,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,962,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

