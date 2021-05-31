Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Update

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 706,500 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the April 29th total of 497,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock remained flat at $$8.28 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,085. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.20 million, a PE ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 1.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.