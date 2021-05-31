WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms recently commented on WOW. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 381,426 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in WideOpenWest by 15.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 109,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $16.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 2.10. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

