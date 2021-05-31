William Blair Comments on Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report released on Friday, May 28th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.90.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $323.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.01. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.