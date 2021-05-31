William Blair Comments on Titan Machinery Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titan Machinery in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $690.91 million, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 98,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.