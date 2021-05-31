William Blair Comments on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Friday, May 28th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $3.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.22.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $345.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.19. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

