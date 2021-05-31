William Blair Weighs in on Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Thermon Group in a report released on Friday, May 28th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

THR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of THR opened at $17.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. Thermon Group has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $578.62 million, a P/E ratio of -580.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Harvey Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 53,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

