WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,404 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 2.3% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $16,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after buying an additional 225,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after buying an additional 466,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,481,724 shares of company stock worth $526,579,203 in the last three months. 23.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,897. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.