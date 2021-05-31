Wing Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.82 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Wing has a market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $20.39 or 0.00055629 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00060944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.56 or 0.00307070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00193900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.34 or 0.00966690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00033092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,754,388 coins and its circulating supply is 1,629,388 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

