Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 103.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Wingstop worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $142.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

