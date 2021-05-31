WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,353 shares during the quarter. WNS accounts for 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of WNS worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WNS. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in WNS by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 266,665 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in WNS by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after acquiring an additional 222,024 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in WNS by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,685 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WNS by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 99,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87. WNS has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. WNS’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.